With many living below the poverty line in Portsmouth, food banks are now more important than ever following the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020, 13,802 three-day emergency food supplies were given to Portsmouth people who faced crisis and two-thirds of people received help due to benefit delays or low income in the city.

Many food banks are in need of donations this Christmas.

Many people may experience poverty at some point during their lifetime, with the pandemic causing a loss of jobs and reduced incomes for many individuals.

52% of people fed in 2020 in Portsmouth have never visited a food bank before and over 90% of the food distributed by foodbanks in The Trussell Trust network alone comes from public donations.

This festive season, you can help support those who need it the most by donating to your local food bank.

Here is everything you need to know about food banks in the Portsmouth area and how to get involved:

Local food banks near me in the Portsmouth area:

There are plenty of food banks that need donations this Christmas in Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

Here is a full list of nearby food banks:

Portsmouth food bank

Portsmouth Food Bank is at The King's Church and Centre, Fraser Road, Southsea, PO5 4QA.

This centre is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11-1pm.

Food donations are also welcome at donation points across the city.

These points are located in Tesco Extra Fratton, Tesco Extra North Harbour, Tesco Extra Havant, Waitrose Southsea, Asda Fratton and Sainsbury's Local in Guildhall Walk.

There are also many points located in Co-op stores across the city.

Harbour Church Food Bank

Harbour Church Food Bank is in St George's Church, Portsea, PO1 3AT.

The food bank is open on Thursdays between 11am to 12pm.

Haven Community Centre

Haven Community Centre is on Lake Road, Landport, PO1 4HA.

The food bank is open on Tuesday's between 1-3pm and on Fridays between 10am and 12pm.

St Margaret's Community Church

St Margaret's Community Church is on Highland Road, Southsea, PO4 9DD

The food bank is open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11am to 1pm.

Family Church Caring Hands

Family Church Caring Hands is in the Empower Centre of Kingston Road, PO2 7DX.

The centre is open on Thursdays between 10.30am to 12.30pm

Paulsgrove Baptist Church

Paulsgrove Baptist church is on Woofferton Road, Paulsgrove PO6 4DW.

The food bank is open on Thursdays between 12-2pm.

Beacon Food Bank

Beacon Food Bank in Havant has many donation points, these include The Beacon Lounge on weekdays between 10am and 2pm which is located within The Meridian Centre.

You can find The Meridian Centre on Elm Lane, Havant, PO9 1UN.

Other drop-off points include Asda Superstore in Bedhampton, Tesco Extra on Solent Road in Havant, Waitrose in North Street in Havant and The Co-operative in Emsworth High Street.

Fareham and Gosport drop off points

Food donation drop-off points are available at Sainsbury's in Fareham, Waitrose in Gosport and Locks Heath, and the Co-op in Lee-on-the Solent.

Meon Valley Food Bank

Meon Valley Food Bank is at Wickham Community Centre, Mill Lane, Wickham, PO17 5AL.

Donations are welcome on Mondays between 10am and 12pm and the centre is closed on bank holidays.

How to support local food banks in Portsmouth this Christmas

After you have found a food bank near you, there are many ways to support them.

You can either donate food or money to help the food banks to get the necessary supplies where they are needed.

A link to donate money to the food banks is found on most of their websites.

If you wish to donate food, you can either head down to the location in person or some food banks offer a collection service.

Make sure to enquire with the food bank before paying them a visit to see what they need most.

If you wish to give a helping hand over the festive season and beyond, you can also volunteer your time to help collect and distribute food parcels to help keep the food banks running.

When donating food, make sure to choose items that will last.

Ideal food donations include:

-Tinned Fruit

-Tinned vegetables

-Tinned soup

-Tinned stew

-Tinned fish

-Tinned beans

-Pasta (most prefer whole grain)

-Rice (most prefer brown rice)

Again, make sure to check the individual website or speak to someone from the food bank to see if there is anything specific that needs donating.

Necessities may also include basic toiletries such as sanitary products, shower gel, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste and more.

