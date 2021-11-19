The retailers gin liqueur snow globe lights up and contains edible 23-carat gold leaf.

The famous gin proves a smash-hit every year, with many struggling to get a bottle in M&S stores last Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snow globe liqueur is back this Christmas. Picture: M&S

Gin fans fear not as Ocado have stocked up on the light-up snow globes and have a wide range of flavours just in time for the festive season.

The flavours include clementine, spiced sugar plum, blood orange and Madagascan vanilla rum.

Not only do Ocado have the full range of gin liqueurs in stock but you can now pop the globe on your Christmas tree too as the clementine and spiced sugar plum flavours are now available in bauble form.

The full sized snow globes are priced at £20 for 70cl whilst a pack of three spiced sugar plum baubles will cost £15 for 5cl and three clementine baubles will cost £12.

Mini snow globe crackers are also available online for £10 each and they are sure to impress your dinner guests.

The gin was so popular that M&S had to limit shoppers on how many bottles they could buy last Christmas.

There has also been a price increase on the full bottles of gin liqueur, which were priced at £18 last year.

The full-sized snow globes and baubles are subject to availability, so you will need to be quick if you want to get your hands on the glittery festive tipple.

Ocado are also stocking the M&S Christmas range this year including party food, everything you could need for a traditional Christmas dinner and more.

To shop the M&S Christmas snow globe gin liqueur range, please see the Ocado website.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron