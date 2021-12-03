But Santa has still managed to take some time out from the North Pole to make a stop at the Coffee Cup in Eastney.

Families will be able to meet Saint Nick for one day only this Saturday (December 4) and there is no booking required.

Father Christmas will return to the Coffee Cup, Eastney this weekend. (Pictured: Renei Mackley and Pixie Smith)

Father Christmas himself will be visiting the coffee house on his big red sleigh from 10am to 4pm and your little ones can meet Santa for free.

Every child will receive a gift which they can pop under the Christmas tree in preparation for the big day.

The coastal café has also launched its festive menu for 2021 for you to enjoy as your children meet Father Christmas.

The menu includes a Biscoff honeycomb latte, mint hot chocolate, pigs in blankets with cranberry panini, a festive pot of pigs in blankets and more.

The Coffee Cup also have their own festive takeaway cups that are sure to get you in the festive spirit.

The coffee house welcomed Father Christmas last year with social distancing rules limiting interactions but despite the change, the event was hailed as a ‘magical success’ by organisers.

You can find all the festive fun this Saturday at the Coffee Cup on Eastney Esplanade, Southsea, PO4 9GE.

