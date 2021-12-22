Father Christmas and his elves have been working exceedingly hard this year to ensure that toys and gifts are prepped for your little ones this Christmas.

With the naughty and nice list checked twice and Rudolf and his gang preparing to fly through the sky, once again you will be able to track Santa's delivery route on Christmas Eve this year.

Father Christmas will be making his way across the world again this Christmas and you can track his every move online.

Here's how you can track Saint Nick this Christmas:

Norad's Santa Tracker

The North America Aerospace Defence Command (Norad) has allowed little ones to track Santa's journey to their homes on Christmas Eve for over 60 years.

The tracking service began in 1955 with users following Father Christmas' journey as he departs from The North Pole and makes his way around the world delivering presents to all.

Father Christmas will be tracked via Norad's Santa tracker this year online and via a mobile app to ensure that you can watch his every move before he drops off your gifts.

The Norad Tracks Santa app is available to download via the App Store on iPhones and on the Google Play store.

Google Santa Tracker

Google will also be tracking the main man himself this Christmas as they have launched their own website to watch Santa's journey.

The tech giant will allow users to track Father Christmas online through their festive website and their Santa tracking app.

On the website, you will be greeted by Santa and Mrs. Claus who are hiding their grins behind face masks to make sure they are Covid-safe this year.

In the run-up to Christmas Eve, visitors will be able to play festive-themed games in Santa's Village.

On Christmas Eve, Santa's village will transform into a tracking experience that will allow children to track Santa on his mission to deliver presents on desktop, mobile and tablet devices.

Other Santa trackers

There are many other ways to track Santa this year via your mobile app store.

The Santa Tracker Christmas Free app (which is free) is available in most app stores alongside the Santa Tracker app on the Nintendo Switch.

If you are after a website version, emailsanta.com will return this year for you to track down Father Christmas.

On the site, you can even talk with Santa live in the run-up to Christmas Eve to discuss your wish list or even send an email to Rudolph.

