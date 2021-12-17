There's not long left to go until the big day and it's best to be prepared when it comes to the big Christmas food shop.

If you are yet to brave the annual shopping trip, supermarkets in Portsmouth have released their opening hours to ensure that you do not forget the stuffing or the precious bottle of bubbly this year.

The usual opening times are often different when it comes to festive opening hours so it is important that you note down when your favourite supermarket is open over the holidays just in case you forget any necessities.

We have put together a list of the festive opening hours of all the major supermarkets in the Portsmouth area.

Here is everything you need to know:

What are the supermarket opening times in Portsmouth?

Opening hours for each supermarket will vary over the festive period, including closures and reduced hours so it is important to check with your local branch before you travel.

Tesco

Tesco has revealed that over 370 large stores will be open for 24 hours between December 20 and December 23.

The supermarket has stated that their festive opening hours will vary over the holidays and advises customers to check in-store.

All stores will be open until 7pm on Christmas Eve, with Express stores staying open until 10pm.

All Tesco stores will be closed on Christmas Day, with Tesco Extra and superstores set to operate Sunday hours on Boxing Day.

Most Express stores will be open from 9am to 7pm on Boxing Day.

The supermarket has also confirmed that stores will close at 7pm on New Year's Eve, except for Express stores that will close at 10pm.

New Year’s Day will see most stores open between 8am and 6pm, with Express stores closing at 10pm.

Aldi

Aldi is extending its opening hours this Christmas, with most stores open from 7am to 10pm from December 20 to December 23.

Store opening times may vary due to location and Aldi recommends using its store locator to see your local opening hours.

Aldi has confirmed that its stores will be open from 7am to 6pm on Christmas Eve and all stores will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

On New Year's Eve, stores will be open from 8am to 6pm but closed on New Year's Day.

Asda

Again, store opening times will vary due to location but here are the opening times for Asda Fratton.

From December 20 to December 23, the store will be open from 6am to 11pm.

On Christmas Eve, the store will be open from 6am to 7pm, with the store closed on Christmas Day.

Boxing Day will see the store reopen from 10am until 4pm and on New Year's Eve, Asda Fratton will be open from 7am to 7pm.

New Year's Day, the store will be open from 10am to 5pm.

See here to see a full list of Asda Fratton's festive opening hours.

Morrisons

Morrisons on Victory Retail Park in Portsmouth will be extending their opening hours this Christmas.

From December 20 to December 23, the store will be open from 6am to 11:59pm.

On Christmas Eve, the store will be open from 6am to 6pm but will then close for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Online, the store has not yet confirmed their New Year's opening times but most Morrisons stores will be open from 7am to 6pm on New Year's Eve and 9am to 6pm New Year's Day.

To see other stores opening hours, visit the Morisons store locator.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's has confirmed that most stores will be open from 6am to 11pm between December 20 and 23.

On Christmas Eve, the stores will open at 6am or 7am to 7pm, with convenience stores closing at 9pm.

All Sainsbury's stores will be closed on Christmas Day or Boxing Day but most will be open from 7am to 7pm on New Year's Eve, with convenience stores closing at 9pm.

On New Year's Day, most stores will open between 8am and 8pm.

Check your local store to see the exact opening hours.

Lidl

There are many Lidl stores in Portsmouth so be sure to check your local store for their festive opening hours.

According to the Lidl website, the Goldsmith Avenue Lidl will be open from 7am to 11pm between December 20 and December 23.

On Christmas Eve, the store will be open from 7am to 6pm but closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

On New Year's Eve, Lidl will open at 8am until 7pm and will be closed on New Year's Day.

To see the full list of opening times, please visit the Lidl website.

M&S Food Hall

The M&S Food Hall at Ocean Retail Park in Portsmouth will have varying opening hours this Christmas.

From December 20 to December 23, the store will be open from 6am to midnight and will be open from 6am to 7pm on Christmas Eve.

The store will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

On New Year’s Eve, the food hall will be open between 8am and 7pm, with the New Year’s Day opening hours from 10am to 6pm.

For a full list of opening hours or to find your nearest store, please see here.

Waitrose

Waitrose's festive opening hours vary from store to store this year.

Waitrose in Southsea will be open from 8am to 10pm between December 20 and December 23, with the store opening from 8am to 6pm on Christmas Eve.

The store will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

On New Year's Eve, Waitrose Southsea will be open from 8am to 6pm but will be closed on New Year's Day.

To see a full list of festive opening times, please visit the Waitrose website.

