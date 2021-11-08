Winchester Christmas Market will return to Hampshire this year.

Hampshire' s most popular Christmas market is making a comeback this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Instead of holding the Christmas market last year in person, organisers held a virtual Christmas market to help local businesses after a tough year.

Winchester Christmas Market attracts over 400,000 people every year and is known for its historic location inside Winchester Cathedral.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's Winchester Christmas Market:

When will the market take place?

The Christmas market will return to Winchester next Friday and will end just in time for Christmas on Wednesday, December 22.

Where is it held?

The market is held in the Inner Close of Winchester Cathedral.

There is often a few stalls situated in front of the cathedral but the main event can be found as you follow crowds through Curle’s Passage to get to the heart of the market.

The full address for where you can find Winchester Christmas Market is Winchester Cathedral, Inner Close, Winchester, Hampshire, SO23 9LS.

What are the opening times?

During the week, from Sunday to Wednesday, the market will open its doors from 10am to 6.30pm.

From Thursday through to Saturday, the market will be open from 10am to 8pm.

What stalls will be at the market?

The market has many wooden chalets that resemble a traditional German Christmas market.

Winchester Christmas Market will host numerous stalls this year from arts and crafts, homeware, clothing, Christmas decorations, food and drink, jewellery and there will also be many charity stalls available.

There will also be an ice rink for visitors to get their skates on right in the heart of the market.

There will also be smaller Christmas markets this year that are being held in Portsmouth and Southampton for you to get your mulled wine and bratwurst fix.

