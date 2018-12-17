Cinderella Pantomime, Groundlings Theatre, review: ‘the stars sparkled with talent’

As it was the first day of Advent and I wanted to get into the Christmas spirit, I went to see the Cinderella Pantomime at the Groundlings Theatre.

The stars sparkled with talent; the musical numbers were delivered with great voices; the costumes were beautiful and the special effects were simply superb.

This is a professional cast boosted by a few members of the Groundlings Drama School and some local children.

Lara Sas, who has a great voice, played the rags-to-riches star of the show. She was perfectly matched by the prince, played by Tom Taplin.

It was a delight to see the wonder on the faces of the children in the audience and there was plenty of audience participation – oh yes there was!

Everyone enjoyed getting involved, especially in the booing of the Wicked Step-mother.

The Fairy Godmother, Buttons and the Ugly Sisters were complete with their impressive collection of dresses and weird but wonderful hairdos.The wardrobe department had done an excellent job.

There is plenty of interaction with the audience too.I thought one of the best bits was after the final bow and the stars of the show came down into the audience for a photo opportunity.

Until January 6, 2019.

ROSALIE CUTHBERT