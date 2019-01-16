Clanfield couple’s spur of the moment proposal for a lifetime of happiness

‘It was fate, I suppose.’

Those are the words of Matt Halsey, as he describes the moment he first met the love of his life Lisa.

The newlyweds pose for their wedding pictures. Picture: Carla Mortimer Photography

‘It was eleven years ago, but time flies.’

And last month, the Clanfield couple celebrated their love with all their family and friends at their wedding at the Langstone Hotel, Hayling Island.

The love story begins when Matt, a 33-year-old warehouse manager and Lisa, a 27-year-old catering manager, met at a mutual friends house.

‘I lived in Clanfield at the time and Lisa lived in Fareham, so it was a bit of a distance but we enjoyed spending time together,’ says Matt.

Matt and Lisa during the emotional ceremony. Picture: Carla Mortimer Photography

A couple of years into their relationship, Matt decided it was time to get down on one knee but he insists it was never planned.

‘I have never planned ahead really. I just lived month by month,’ explains Matt.

‘The proposal wasn’t really planned either, but I just knew I didn’t want to be with anyone else other than Lisa.

‘I decided there and then when we were in Brighton one weekend. I had to ask a homeless man where the nearest ring shop would be. We bought the ring that weekend.’

Picture: Carla Mortimer Photography

But they did not organise the wedding for eight years.

‘We just never really got round to it for a while. We prioritised other things and there was the financial element,’ says Matt

‘Lisa was really good though and it did come together quickly. We just wanted our wedding to include everyone.’

The couple tied the knot on December 1 in front of their closest family and friends.

‘I was absolutely petrified,’ laughs Matt, ‘and Lisa couldn’t stop crying.’

‘We wanted our wedding to be very family orientated. We have about 10 nephews and nieces between us. We didn’t want anyone to feel left out and to feel comfortable.

‘There weren’t any proper speeches because we didn’t want anyone to feel pressure. We wanted everyone to enjoy the day.’

The newlyweds, who are avid Disney fans, spent their honeymoon in Disneyland Paris.

‘We have been three times before but we both love it,’ says Matt.

‘We love the films and the romance of it.’

Reflecting on the day, Matt insists it was ‘the most terrifying and exciting day of my life’ but he wouldn’t change anything.

‘Lisa will never give up on you. I know she is on the road with me for life now.

‘She has the most amazing personality.’