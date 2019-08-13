So, it has emerged that major plans are being drawn up to ‘give Portsmouth a shot in the arm’ in a bid to boost both the economy and employment prospects.

So-called experts have been looking as far ahead as 2036 and have come up with a scenario of ‘a rise in unemployment and low economic growth’.

Hang on a minute, how do they know? Oh, yes, they must have been reading the history books.

Any of us could do that. The ‘Great Depression’? Post-Second World wide-scale rebuilding needed? Plus of course more later stuff such as the three-day week under Ted Heath, Poll-Tax riots under Thatcher. All doom and gloom for Britain and Portsmouth.

Our city has already gone through pretty rough times in the not-too-distant past as well such as the Portsdown Park Estate demolition scenario in 1998, the loss of major shipbuilding which was the lifeblood of our city, the closure of many public toilets. more homeless folk than ever before yet all ‘they’ can do is talk about what they think will happen in 17 long years’ time.

Do these experts actually work in government and pen the scripts for Boris Johnson’s Brexit ramblings?

Suggestions include, improving the ‘Great Waterfront’ branding, push Southsea into the ‘city break’ market and even create city neighbourhoods ‘where people really want to live’ – yes, if they can afford it.

Okay, that’s enough. Let’s get back to reality and start improving this ‘most densely populated city outside of London’ now.

Of course we all want major changes which helps make Portsmouth and its environs particularly pleasurable to live in.

The city's Lord Mayor David Fuller and councillors have just opened new public toilets at Kingston Rec in Fratton. These are the things people want and need today, not a long 17 years down the road.