COMMENT: Great to see the geeks taking over the Guildhall

As sights go, it was certainly one of the more unusual you will see in Portsmouth this year. There on the Guildhall steps, Spiderman sitting next to Batman’s arch enemy, the Joker. In front of him, Darth Vader and Captain America. A few rows back, Pickachu and Harry Potter.

Yes, Comic Con was back in the city at the weekend for the second year running. And the announcement was made on Saturday afternoon that it would definitely be back again in 2019.

That is great news, and not just for those cosplayers who enjoy dressing up as characters from comic books, films and computer games.

The Comic Con brings thousands of people into the city, with all the secondary spend that entails for other businesses

Any great city relies on a variety of events, and Portsmouth is no different. That is why it’s a feather in the city’s cap to stage what is the biggest event of its kind to be found anywhere in the south.

It brings together a community of artists, comic book sellers and gamers, as well as those who enjoy donning costumes.

This is a serious hobby for some, like Paul MacDowell from Portsmouth who paraded around in an Iron Man suit which cost him £9,000 to make.

Mark Hendley, owner of Comic Con partner Go Geek, summed up the weekend perfectly.

‘We provide an environment where people can be themselves and be relaxed,’ he said. ‘We believe we can create somewhere people can come along, forget about what’s going on with the outside world and be themselves without fear of ridicule.’

That is a key point. Those who like to pull on a Batman outfit, or dress themselves up like stars in Guardians of the Galaxy, were among thousands of like-minded people at the weekend.

People were only laughing with them, not at them. So long may a truly wonderful event continue in Portsmouth.

for people to do just that

‘Cosplay is such a major part of it, but being British everyone’s a little nervous to push the boundaries – but we say go for it.’

You only had t

The event also featured costume competitions, an exhibition to celebrate Star Wars day, May 4, and a section dedicated to virtual reality.

You can watch our walk through of the event as it opened at the top of this story.