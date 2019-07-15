COMMENT: Let's hope our great carrier's problems can all sail away

It’s rather disconcerting to learn about the current failures surrounding HMS Queen Elizabeth simply because she is supposed to be the Royal Navy’s flagship and as such respected (and feared) worldwide.

The £3.1bn behemoth – the biggest warship ever made in Britain – reportedly had a fault in her electric drive shortly after setting sail from Portsmouth for her sea trials last month, just days before a major flood affected the warship.

Of course everyone knows that sea trials are just that trials to weed out any problems and fix them as fast as possible and even Admiral Lord Alan West says: ‘These are just the niggles of a new warship – these things happen’.

However, the issue has been seen as concerning enough by worrying politician Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South’s Labour MP, who said: ‘I have made urgent enquiries and I’m confident the Royal Navy will overcome these issues and restore the carrier to full operational capability.’

What makes this rather strange is that you’d think with £3,1bn of taxpayers’ cash going in to build the carrier that everything would already have been ‘shipshape and Bristol fashion’ as soon as the last workman had slapped in his last rivet.

Then again, to be fair, the carrier is so ginormous that there are/bound to be a few teething problems but the flooding incident was the worst bit with reports claiming a burst pipe spewed between 200 and 250 tonnes of water into the ship, with water being ‘neck high’ in some places. Another claim disputed by the Senior Service.

On the plus side, during the trials carried out 562 deck landings and a range of exercises and conducted live-fire drills with her Phalanx anti-air gun.

So, fingers are crossed for a more majestic future for the Queen and God bless her and all who sail in her.