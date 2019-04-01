Average annual income: 35,451. Data source: Property Detective

This is the average income of the people living in Portsmouth by postcode

Ever wondered what the average income is in your local area?

Property research website Property Detective has revealed the top 15 postcodes in Portsmouth with the highest average annual income, ranked from the highest earning to the lowest. Images are for illustrative purposes.

Average annual income: 42,236. Data source: Property Detective

1. PO15

Average annual income: 42,236. Data source: Property Detective
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Average annual income: 42,109. Data source: Property Detective

2. PO17

Average annual income: 42,109. Data source: Property Detective
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Average annual income: 38,691. Data source: Property Detective

3. PO14

Average annual income: 38,691. Data source: Property Detective
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Average annual income: 38,314. Data source: Property Detective

4. PO7

Average annual income: 38,314. Data source: Property Detective
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4