AN EARLIER incident on the M27 has now been cleared but is still causing delays of around 30 minutes.

The road traffic incident took place between junction 8 at the A3024 Bursledon turn off and junction 9 at the A27 ParkGate Interchange.

Police have confirmed they were called at 6.58 am after a collision between 2 vehicles. No injuries have been reported.

All lanes are now re-open but there are still delays heading back towards junction 10.