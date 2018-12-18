Dick Whittington at Mayflower Theatre REVIEW: ‘A star-studded cast puts you in a very merry mood’

Christmas is coming, and the Mayflower’s latest pantomime spectacular certainly helps to get you in a merry mood.

This year the Southampton theatre’s production of Dick Whittington tells the story of a young traveller who arrives in rat-infested London to try and find his fortune.

Andrew Ryan, Joe McElderry and Suzanne Shaw star in Dick Whittington.

As you’d expect from someone who has made a living playing a villain, Steve McFadden excels as the evil King Rat while Joe McElderry’s singing voice is more used to the West End stage than a Christmas pantomime.

The star of the show is veteran entertainer Bobby Davro, who plays the part of Idle Jack. After reducing the audience to tears with his impression of Captain Jack Sparrow – ‘The old people at the front probably think this is Ozzy Osbourne!’ – he showed off an extremely impressive ability to reel off the name of every country with hardly a pause for breath.

Some of the sets were very impressive, and most of the audience had a shock when a gigantic rat nearly the size of the stage appeared from the darkness – complete with glowing eyes and mechanical legs.

By the second act, most of the cast were falling about with laughter – twice literally (only once intentionally).

For the finale most of the crowd were on their feet clapping, and the audience left feeling that glorious Christmas feeling that only pantomime season can bring.