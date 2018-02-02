Discovering the secrets of the night sky

Youngsters and their parents were given the chance to ask cosmology students about the universe at the annual stargazing event at the Historic Dockyard.

Families spent the evening discovering the universe and learning about galaxies at an annual event organised by the Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation, at the University of Portsmouth.

Gemma McEwen with her children, Rory, nine, Felix, five, and Harry, 11, making star constellations on board of HMS Warrior (180164-520)

At Action Stations, visitors were able to do a virtual reality tour of the universe, feel 3D print-outs of the galaxy and learn about the science behind time and space.

On HMS Warrior families got to learn how sailors used the night skies to navigate and the artefacts they used to help.

These youngsters were amazed at the power of this enormous telescope (180164-519)

Nick Savage, Claudia Maraston, Florence Hind, eight, Kees Jansen and Charlie Ensor enjoy an evening of astronomy, stargazing, space activities, cosmology chat and talks (180164-514)

Iian Refrew having a 360 experience in space using virtual reality head gear (180164-513)

Kirsten Ogilvie-Goddard, with Jayden 10 and Jacey Momen 11, Andy Cook and Victoria Kedziora demonstrating the effect of a black hole (180164-510)