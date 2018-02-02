Discovering the secrets of the night sky

Youngsters and their parents were given the chance to ask cosmology students about the universe at the annual stargazing event at the Historic Dockyard.
Families spent the evening discovering the universe and learning about galaxies at an annual event organised by the Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation, at the University of Portsmouth.
At Action Stations, visitors were able to do a virtual reality tour of the universe, feel 3D print-outs of the galaxy and learn about the science behind time and space.
On HMS Warrior families got to learn how sailors used the night skies to navigate and the artefacts they used to help.
