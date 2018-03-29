Dizzee Rascal joins the line-up for Mutiny

Have your say

MUTINY Festival has announced the final round of acts to headline its spring bank holiday event – and organisers say this year’s line-up is ‘the best yet’.

Dizzee Rascal, Sean Paul and Subfocus b2b Wilkinson will join the already-announced Craig David in headlining the festival, on May 26 and 27.

Grime artist Dizzee Rascal and Subfocus b2b Wilkinson will play on Saturday, and Sean Paul will play on Sunday.

Redbull Culture Clash champions Mixpak, and BBC Radio 1/1Xtra DJ Mistajam, have also been added to the bill for Sunday.

Comedian and entertainer Michael Dapaah, the man behind fictional rapper Big Shaq, will be performing as his new character Dr Ofori — but will still perform Big Shaq’s hit song Man’s Not Hot on Saturday.

Dizzee Rascal will play in the afternoon on Saturday and Subfocus b2b Wilkinson will play in the evening.

Sean Paul will play in the afternoon on Sunday and Craig David will close the event.

Festival organiser, Luke Betts, said: ‘Our fifth festival will be our biggest and best event yet, and so is the line-up.

‘We’ve got more artists than we’ve ever had, new and bigger stages, more tents, a much bigger paint party.

‘We’re upping the level of production across the board – Subfocus b2b Wilkinson is a UK festival exclusive for us and their set will be the biggest visual show we’ve had to date.

‘Dizzee Rascal is a legend, he’s one of the founding forefathers of grime.

‘Craig David is very much an R’n’B artist but Sean Paul is a cross between dancehall, pop, reggae and electronic.

‘Dizzee and Sean Paul are very much legends in their own genres.’

Other acts set to play on the Saturday include My Nu Leng, Pete Tong and Ramz, and on the Sunday Kurupt FM, Kojo Funds and Andy C.