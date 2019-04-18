Duck breasts with spiced cauliflower and blood orange: recipe

The ducks I purchase for the restaurant come from a farm in Devon called Creedy Carver which is renowned for its poultry.

The farm was founded in 1985 and produces the finest chicken that has a reputation for great flavour and high meat yield.

In 1998 free range ducks were added to the farm and as traditional farming techniques were used this resulted in great tasting succulent ducks for us to enjoy.

I like the fact that the farmers are really concerned about the welfare of their animals and don”t want to become the largest producer of poultry, just one of the best.

Cauliflowers are at their best at the moment so I have used them in this recipe along with the Creedy Carver duck breasts and some aromatic spices for a quick and easy supper.

If you want to try the ducks from Creedy Carver you can buy them at Stansted Farmshop.

Ingredients – serves 2

2 duck breasts trimmed and scored

1 small cauliflower cut into sliced florets

1 onion sliced

1 small leek sliced

Juice and zest of 2 blood oranges

Tsp mixed cumin and fennel seed

2 cloves garlic chopped

Small knob of ginger finely chopped

Tsp chopped turmeric

Half teaspoon coriander seed

Method

1 Season the duck breasts and put them into a hot frying pan skin side down and cook for 3 minutes.

2. Turn over and cook for a further 1 minute.

3. Put onto a baking tray and put into a preheated oven 220 gas 7 for 7 minutes.

4 Once the breasts are in the oven add a little olive oil into your cleaned frying pan and put over a medium heat.

5. Add the onion and cook for one minutes before adding the cauliflower and leek. Colour the cauliflower for 2 minutes.

6. Now add the turmeric, ginger, coriander, cumin, fennel and garlic stir fry for 2 minutes.

7. Remove the duck from the oven and allow to rest whilst you continue to cook the cauliflower.

8. Add the juice and zest of the oranges to the pan and allow this to steam the vegetables and reduce.

9. Season the dish, carve the breasts and arrange on plates before serving.