Emsworth British Food Fortnight cancelled this year due to lack of volunteers

A POPULAR fortnight of events celebrating British food has been put on hiatus this year, after organisers struggled to drum up support.

The Emsworth British Food Fortnight has been running since 2014, and has grown each year.

But the festival will be taking a year out this time around, with organisers citing a lack of volunteers to help run the events that would take place.

Events in years gone by include a bread-making masterclass, wine tasting and apple pressing.

One of the lead organisers of the event, wine raconteur Alistair Gibson, says the hiatus will be a big loss to the town.

He said: ‘I think it will be missed very much this year, but I’m of the belief that you should do something properly or not at all.

‘There just didn’t seem to be enough bodies on the ground to make it work.’

Mr Gibson says the Emsworth British Food Fortnight will return next year, and hopes for it to be bigger and better than ever before.

‘Sometimes it’s good to have a rest because you can come back with new and fresh ideas,’ he said.

‘What’s key about the food fortnight is that it has to offer something that appeals to everyone – I’m sure it will be back because people will almost certainly want it to.

‘This is an event that helps to put Emsworth on the map, but you have to be sensible about what you can achieve.’