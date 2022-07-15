As the winter weather approaches and travel restrictions continue throughout the country, you may be bored of the same old neighborhood walk with your dog.

Why not get out and explore beautiful nature spots on your own doorstep? And who better to accompany you than man’s best friend?

Here are 5 walks in Portsmouth where you and your dog can blow off the cobwebs, stretch your legs and enjoy mother nature.

South Sea beach is perfect for your pooch to run along the shore

Queen Elizabeth Country Park

Gravel Hill, Horndean PO8 0QE

This park is perfect for all dogs and seasons, with 2,000 acres of land set in the heart of South Downs country park.

As Hampshire's biggest Country park it can often be busy with dogs families and events so be sure to check out what is on it the park if you are opting for a quieter stroll.

The park also has car parking and is situated just 20 minutes’ drive from Portsmouth centre.

Walk in the Woods - Foxes Forest

Bastion 3, Scott Road (off Peronne Road & opposite Military Road), Portsmouth, PO3 5DZ

With hundreds of acres to pound along, your four legged friend will be able to run free in these stunning, scenic surroundings.

The wooded walk is well signposted and, weather permitting, will allow you to replace the hustle and bustle of life for the rustle of crisp autumn leaves.

An added bonus - the trails steeped in trees provide hundreds of sticks for your pooch to freely chuck around.

Just a 20 minute walk from Hilsea station and the heart of the city, you won’t need to travel far to enjoy the views.

Southsea beach

South Parade, Southsea, Hampshire, PO4 0SW

Take your pup for a stroll along Southsea pier, boasting dog friendly cafes, coffee shops and stunning views.

The bustling promenade might not be the tranquil escape from city life, but if your dog loves the attention of cooing visitors and tourists, this might be the place to enjoy a whole day with 8 miles of walking and picturesque views of the Isle of Wight.

St James Park

The Driveway, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO4 8FG

This local park is within walking distance to the city centre and features a duck pond where pelicans are often spotted.

Popular with dog walkers, the park allows for dogs to be off the lead but you should take into consideration the number of other dogs and kids who will also be playing and enjoying the open space.

The park is accessible for all and there is enough space for all dog breeds and their activity levels.

Milton Common

Eastern Road, Portsmouth, PO3 5FH

Just a 10 minute drive from the city centre, Milton Common has a well-lit and paved walkway which runs through the spacious park and along the sea front.

There are also various small lakes and university buildings, as well as nearby parking.