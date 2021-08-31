Cheapest places to get school uniforms. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

The autumn term is right around the corner and it's time to start preparing your little ones for a return to the classroom.

You will probably need to refresh the wardrobe with new school uniforms ahead of the return of schools.

There are many uniform options on offer, with Hargreaves Promotions and Skoolkit supplying local uniforms in the Portsmouth area, but which supermarket does the best uniform alternatives?

Many supermarkets are selling cheap school uniform in the run up to the Autumn term.

Here’s a list of supermarkets who are stocking school uniform this year:

Aldi

Aldi stated at the start of summer that their school uniform this year would be the 'cheapest yet'. They have school essentials on offer but keep in mind, many items have already sold out due to the rush to purchase uniform before the start of September.

From Aldi online you can find:

-2 pack of boys blue polo tops aged 5-6 for £1.75

-Girls pleated skirt for various ages at £1.75

-Girls white school shirts for ages 5-6 for £2.49

Other sizes may be available in store but be sure to act fast as they will sell out. Also available online are school shoes, PE kit and school bags.

Asda

George, Asda's own clothing range, is a great place to find school uniform for a price that will not break the bank.

Online you can find:

-Sweatshirts from £4

-Trousers from £6

-Polo shirts from £2.50

Asda also has a wide range of uniform still available instore, whilst stocks last.

Sainsbury's

The TU range at Sainsbury's has a big selection of cheap uniform on offer instore and online.

Online Sainsbury's are offering:

-3 pack of white unisex polo tops from £3.50

-2 pack of boys grey trousers from £7

-2 pack girls grey pleated skirts from £7

-Crewneck jumpers from £4

Tesco

Due to Tesco no longer operating their F+F clothing store online, instore is where you'll be able to find some school uniform bargains.

Prices instore range from

- £2.50 for a two pack of polo shirts

-£6 for a two pack of girls skirts

-£3.50 for a two pack of long-sleeve shirts

-£4 for a two pack of school jumpers.

School uniform is only available in store whilst stocks last.

Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer are offering great quality uniform for an even better price this year.

Here's what kind of uniform you can get at M&S:

-Boys cotton trousers from £8

-Unisex cotton polo shirts from £3

-Unisex regular fit sweatshirts from £6

-Grey girls pleated skirt from £6

-Two pack of slim fit boys school shirts from £8