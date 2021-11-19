Children in Need, which has been billed as one of the biggest charitable events of the social calendar, will return to our screens tonight.

The charity inspires the nation to support disadvantaged youths in the UK and since 1980 the BBC-run campaign has raised more than £1 billion for over 3,900 projects and charities.

Children in Need will return to our screens next Friday.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Children in Need:

When will the show air?

The live show will take place from BBC Salford tonight and will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC Two from 7pm to 10pm.

BBC Children in Need 2021: Best Bits will air on Sunday at 2:50pm on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

Who is hosting the show?

The celebrity line up includes television presenter Ade Adepitan, comedian Graham Norton, Actress Melanie Giedroyc, Former Arsenal player Alex Scott MBE and actor Chris Ramsey.

The theme of this year's event is 'together we can change young lives'.

What events are taking place?

There will be many events taking place on tonight’s Children in Need.

These events include singing competition 'I can see your voice' where celebs will compete in a lip sync battle.

The competition will see hosts Paddy McGuiness and the celebrity panel which includes Jimmy Carr, Amanda Holden and Alison Hammond take part in musical challenges.

Popstar Ed Sheeran and singer-songwriter Tom Grennan will both perform live during Children in Need.

There will also be short documentary films and comedy specials that are likely to feature on the show too.

How can I donate?

There are plenty of ways to get involved for this year's Children in Need.

You can order this fundraising kit for free from the charity.

The pack includes tips and tools on how to set up your own charity events.

Other ways to get involved include doing a sponsored challenge like running a marathon or hosting a bake sale.

To donate and support the charity visit bbcchildreninneed.co.uk

