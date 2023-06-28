The returning Kids Club kicks off with a Summer Disco Party at the waterside leisure destination on Tuesday, July 25. The dance sessions will be held at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Next up is entertainer Silly Scott’s comedy magic show, starting on Thursday, July 27 at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

Magic shows and disco parties will keep children happy all summer long at Port Solent’s Kids Clubs.

The Creation Station returns to the Kids Club too from 11am to 4pm. There’s a great choice of free fun activities, from arts and crafts to magic and games, to keep children of all ages entertained.

Subsequently, the Kids Clubs will take place every Tuesday and Thursday during the school summer holidays – with entry free of charge.

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: ‘We can’t wait to get the good times rolling this summer with the return of our popular Kids Clubs. There’s something for kids of all ages – so don’t get bored, come along and join in the fun. There’s no need to pre-book, just turn up and join in with the activities every Tuesday and Thursday – a sure way to make everybody smile.

Local entertainer 'Silly Scott' will perform at the free event this July.

‘Our wonderful bars and restaurants help to fund all our events so that you can enjoy them for free. Please support them where possible during your visit by purchasing your food and drink on site - doing so helps us continue to put on these events for you free of charge. We look forward to welcoming everyone this summer.

