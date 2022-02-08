Here are just 10 of our favourite present ideas for your partner or loved one from outlets on your doorstep.
1. H.Bakes, North End.
H Bakes was started two years ago and boasts a glorious collection of beautifully decorated sweet treats which can be made bespoke according to customer requests.
Products include custom celebration cakes, cupcakes, treat boxes, custom biscuits and brownies. There is even a special Valentine’s menu which can be found on their Instagram page hbakesportsmouth. Based at North End, orders can be placed directly through H Bakes’ Facebook page H. Bakes or via Instagram and both collection and delivery options are available.
Photo: Contributed
2. Pigeon Books, Southsea
Pigeon Books holds all you require for your reading needs. Located at 1 Albert Road, Southsea, this little hidden gem opens up a literary world to customers from graphic novels, young adult books, LGBT+ stories and so much more.
Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to purchase a good book and wind down for the night with a box of chocolates and a glass of red wine.
And if there’s a book you can’t find at Pigeon Books, then you can get in touch by emailing [email protected] or contacting them on social media and staff will order it to the store for you. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 190621-04)
Photo: Chris Moorhouse
3. Portsmouth Distillery, Port Cumberland
The Portsmouth Distillery is owned by Giles Collighan and Vince Noyce and launched in November 2018.
Located at Fort Cumberland, Fort Cumberland Road, Southsea, the pair sell a delicious range of gins, rums, brandy and more on the southeastern tip of Portsea Island.
What’s more, tours of the distillery can be booked through their website theportsmouthdistillery.com where visitors can enjoy all facilities, with expert explanations about the processes used in the creation of their fine spirits. Purchases can be made through their online shop, in person at the Fort or at their events.
Photo: Contributed
4. Candlelit comedy at The Spinnaker Tower
The Spinnaker Tower is set to host a special Valentine’s event this month bound to leave guests in fits of laughter.
Comedy at the Tower takes place on February 11 and 12 complete with four comedians in tow, an open bar all evening, and candlelit tables where guests can take in the beautiful views of the Solent.
Instead of a gift to unwrap, this year, an immersive experience offers something a bit different for your loved ones.
Doors open at 6.45pm and comedians will begin their sets from 8.15pm.
Go to the allevents.in website for more.
Photo: Contributed