2. Pigeon Books, Southsea

Pigeon Books holds all you require for your reading needs. Located at 1 Albert Road, Southsea, this little hidden gem opens up a literary world to customers from graphic novels, young adult books, LGBT+ stories and so much more. Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to purchase a good book and wind down for the night with a box of chocolates and a glass of red wine. And if there’s a book you can’t find at Pigeon Books, then you can get in touch by emailing [email protected] or contacting them on social media and staff will order it to the store for you. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 190621-04)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse