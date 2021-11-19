The former shadow chancellor will star in the award-winning ancestral history docu-series as he explores his family’s past and uncovers some inspiring stories about his ancestors – and it is set to include a trip to Portsmouth.

Who Do You Think You Are? returned to our screens in October with a star-studded line up of celebrities that include Dame Judi Dench, popstar Pixie Lott, TV personality Sharon Osbourne and more.

Ed Balls visits HMS Victory, Portsmouth in BBC One's Who Do You Think You Are? **STRICTLY EMBARGOED NOT FOR PUBLICATION BEFORE 00:01 HRS ON TUESDAY 23RD NOVEMBER 2021** Ed Balls - (C) Wall to Wall Media Ltd - Photographer: Stephen Perry

Here is everything you need to know about Ed Balls and his feature on the BBC One show:

Who is Ed Balls?

Ed Balls (Edward Michael Balls) is a British writer, broadcaster and former politician.

The 54-year-old was born in Norfolk on February 25, 1967 and attended schools in Norwich and Nottingham before studying at Keble College, Oxford and Harvard.

He served as shadow chancellor of the exchequer of the Labour party from 2011 to 2015.

In 2016, Ed went on to compete in Strictly Come Dancing but was eliminated in week 10 of the competition.

What is his link to Portsmouth?

On his episode of Who Do You Think You Are?, Ed will explore a possible link on his father's side to Nelson's HMS Victory which is located in the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

He will travel to Portsmouth to hear the story of his three-times great-grandfather who was an assistant surgeon.

Initially, it will seem that Ed is about to uncover a heroic tale of his ancestor until grim reality reveals the truth.

What else will he uncover on the show?

Whilst exploring his family history, Ed will learn of an inspiring story on his mothers side of the family.

He will discover a deep connection with Christopher Green, who was an agricultural labourer who went on trial at Norwich Castle.

Christopher was on trial after standing up to defend his livelihood and community during the agricultural depression in the 1820's.

When will the episode air?

The former politicians episode will air on BBC1 at 9pm on Tuesday, November 30.

The episode will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

