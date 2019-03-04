Fareham, Havant and Portsmouth's best things to do on Tuesday and Wednesday

Here are our top picks.

EVENT: A free drop-in event with writer Will Sutton using typewriters, quills and ink. Create your own postcard-sized story, poem or drawing. Southsea Coffee, Wednesday, 5.30pm.

COMEDY: Enjoy an evening of comedy with Tom Deacon, Erich McIlroy, Joe Sutherland and Troy Hawke. Tickets £8. Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: Transport yourself to the 1950s with Grease the musical, performed by the Portsmouth Players. Tickets from £15. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

MEETING: Go along to Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust’s public meeting for an update on health matters. Plus the opportunity to ask questions to chief executive Mark Cubbon. Portchester Community Centre, Tuesday, 6-8pm.

GIG: Dave Moorwood’s Rascals of Rhythm will be putting on a special concert to mark the birthday anniversary of Nat Gonnella. Booking essential: (023) 9242 9302. Gosport Jazz Club, Wednesday, 8-10.30pm.

FILM: Mary’s family disapproves when she and poet Percy Shelley elope. While staying with Lord Byron, Mary to conceives her novel Frankenstein. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Wednesday, 1.45pm.