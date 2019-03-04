Fareham, Havant and Portsmouth's best things to do on Tuesday and Wednesday

Will Sutton will be at Southsea Coffee for Typewriter Tales.
Here are our top picks. 

EVENT: A free drop-in event with writer Will Sutton using typewriters, quills and ink. Create your own postcard-sized story, poem or drawing. Southsea Coffee, Wednesday, 5.30pm. 

COMEDY: Enjoy an evening of comedy with Tom Deacon, Erich McIlroy, Joe Sutherland and Troy Hawke. Tickets £8. Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: Transport yourself to the 1950s with Grease the musical, performed by the Portsmouth Players. Tickets from £15. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

MEETING: Go along to Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust’s public meeting for an update on health matters. Plus the opportunity to ask questions to chief executive Mark Cubbon. Portchester Community Centre, Tuesday, 6-8pm.

GIG: Dave Moorwood’s Rascals of Rhythm will be putting on a special concert to mark the birthday anniversary of Nat Gonnella. Booking essential: (023) 9242 9302. Gosport Jazz Club, Wednesday, 8-10.30pm.

FILM: Mary’s family disapproves when she and poet Percy Shelley elope. While staying with Lord Byron, Mary to conceives her novel Frankenstein. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Wednesday, 1.45pm. 

The People's Lounge Funk Band at The Loft, Albert Road. Picture: Paul Windsor

