Avignon

Avignon, a famous UNESCO World Heritage site set amid the Vaucluse départment in southeast France, is bordered by the Rhone and is one of the prettiest gateways to the splendours of Provence.

Flight time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Brest

Perched on the edge of the Atlantic, surrounded by craggy cliffs and rocks, Brest has one of France’s most beautiful natural harbours. It’s known for its rich cultural scene and is famous for the eye-catching Pont de l’Iroise bridge that spans the River Elorn.

Flight time: 1 hour

Bergerac

Bergerac sits in the heart of Bastide country. This part of the Périgord will captivate you with its rolling vineyards on the Dordogne, timber-clad houses, fascinating markets and chateaux. It’s also famous for the literary character Cyrano de Bergerac.

Flight time: 2 hours

La Rochelle

This pretty town on France’s midwest coast hugs the Bay of Biscay. Traditional fishing cabins called Carrelets stand on the foreshore and the old Saint Nicolas fishing district, now a bohemian and artistic quarter.

Flight time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Limoges

This potter’s paradise set on the banks of the Vienne has a rich cultural history – the artist Renoir was born here. It’s also famous for Limoges china and enamelware and has an impressive Gothic Cathedral

Flight time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Paris

From landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower to the Louvre, River Seine, bistros and museums, Paris has something for everyone. Famous for romance, fashion, food and the arts, the French capital offers so many attractions you’ll want to come back time and time again.

Flight time: 1 hour

Perpignan

The friendly capital of French Catalonian nestling in the eastern Pyrenees in the Languedoc-Roussillon region, Perpignan is the last major stop before Spain, its strong Catalan roots and proximity to the border giving this lovely town a real Spanish flavour.

Flight time: 1 hour, 50 minutes

Rennes

Brittany’s capital city, Rennes is lively and elegant, and a great base for discovering the region – including the chateaux of the Loire and a plethora of safe, sandy beaches. The city also has a lively food and drink scene with plenty of pavement cafés and brasseries.

Flight time: 1 hour

Toulon Hyères

Toulon, in the Provence-Alpes-Cotê-d’Azur region, is home to one of the prettiest natural harbours in France. Climb aboard the Toulon Cable Car – the only one of its kind on the Mediterranean coast – and reach the summit of Mont Faron in less than six minutes.

Flight time: 2 hours

