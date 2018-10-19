10 of the best Portsmouth pubs to get food after the Great South Run

This weekend will see thousands of runners take on the Great South Run, and after a gruelling 10 mile distance, it's only fair those efforts are rewarded with a hearty meal.

Luckily Portsmouth has plenty of tasty options to indulge in, and these cosy taverns and Gastropubs serve up some of the best pub grub in the city – ideal for a post-race treat.

Portsmouth is home to a variety of traditional and modern pubs with great tasting menus

The Florence Arms Gastro Pub

Boasting an average score of 4.5 out of 5 on TripAdvisor, this attractive Gastropub is praised for its relaxed atmosphere, attentive staff and varied menu, which includes burgers, grilled meats, fish and chips, and a filling Sunday lunch.

Visit: 18-20 Florence Road, Southsea, PO5 2NE - theflorencearmssouthsea.co.uk

The Wave Maiden

Diners can enjoy some scenic dining spots around the city, with The Bridge Tavern sitting on Old Portsmouth's Camber Dock

Dishing up homemade American comfort food featuring artisan cheese, alongside vegan dishes and indulgent desserts, The Wave Maiden is a place to relax and tuck in - and there's a great range of craft beer, real ale and cider to help wash it all down too.

Visit: 36 Osbourne Road, PO5 3LT - facebook.com/thewavemaidensouthsea

The Old Customs House

Dubbed 'excellent' and 'very good' by visitors, this eatery sits in one of Portsmouth's original naval buildings and has a range of freshly cooked, locally sourced cusine to enjoy.

As well as seasonal favourites, they also serve a hearty Sunday roast and a rotating daily specials board.

Visit: Vernon Buildings, PO1 3TY - theoldcustomshouse.com

The Marmion

The Marmion menu gives diners a great variety of choice, with the likes of beer battered fish and chips, fillet steak, burgers and nachos all on offer to enjoy, and with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5, the pub has plenty of happy customers.

Visit: 20 Marmion Road, Southsea, PO5 2BA - themarmion.co.uk

The Hole in the Wall

This snug eatery prides itself on its offering of traditional, homemade food and ever-changing selection of real ales, which diners can enjoy in its cosy and relaxed setting.

Visit: 36 Great Southsea Street, Southsea, PO5 3BY - theholeinthewallpub.co.uk

The Eastney Tavern

Popular for its hearty Sunday roasts, friendly service and simple, yet tasty menu, diners can indulge in everything from succulent steaks and loaded burgers, to pies, seafood and classic English desserts.

Visit: 100 Cromwell Road, Southsea, PO4 9PN - eastneytavern.co.uk

Ship Anson

Ideal for both light lunches and evening meals, Ship Anson has something to please every palate, with plenty of pub classics on the menu - and the pub's new autumnal menu launches on 30 October, bringing a host of seasonal dishes to the table.

Visit: 10 The Hard, PO1 3DT - greeneking-pubs.co.uk

The Bridge Tavern

This traditional waterside sits on Old Portsmouth's Camber Dock, providing a relaxed and scenic location to tuck in to a delicious meal, from daily fish specials, to homemade dishes and flavoursome vegetarian options.

Visit: 54 East Street, PO1 2JJ - bridge-tavern-portsmouth.co.uk

Brewhouse & Kitchen

Awarded an average rating of 4 out of 5 by diners, this welcoming pub and eatery is a great spot to grab a drink or two, or to enjoy a satisfying sit down meal.

Visitors can also brush up on their beer knowledge in the microbrewery, or take part in a beer and food matching masterclass.

Visit: 26 Guildhall Walk, PO1 2DD - brewhouseandkitchen.com

The King Street Tavern

Housed inside a characterful 18th century pub, this snug tavern is all about the wood smoked BBQ meats and great beer.

A must-visit for all meat lovers, there's everything from tender ribs and burgers, to steaks and hot sandwiches on the mouth-watering menu.

Visit: 70 King Street, Southsea, PO5 4EH - kingstreettavernportsmouth.co.uk