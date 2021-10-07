Portsmouth has many restaurants and cafés that either have vegan menu items or are exclusively vegan, like Hunter Gatherer in Southsea.

11 best places to get vegan food in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews

THOSE who follow a plant-based diet can find some great vegan options at restaurants and cafés in Portsmouth.

By Charlotte Hawes
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 9:42 am

Veganism and plant-based diets are growing in popularity every day.

Many restaurants and cafés now offer vegan alternatives to satisfy those who prefer to live a animal product free lifestyle.

Portsmouth has many great restaurants and cafés that now offer an exclusive vegan menu or who offer plant-based menu items.

We have put together a list of the best vegan restaurants and cafés in the city according to Google reviews.

Make sure to check out the entire gallery to see if you can spot your favourite vegan hotspot.

1. Maya, Southsea

Maya, on Jubilee Terrace, has a rating of 4.9 out of five from 119 reviews on Google.

2. Simply Wholesome, Southsea

Simply Wholesome, on Marmion Road, has a rating of 4.9 out of five from 31 reviews on Google.

3. Bangerz 'n' Brewz, Southsea

Bangerz 'n' Brews, on Victoria Road South, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 325 reviews on Google.

4. Smile Cafe, Southsea

Smile Cafe, on Marmion Road, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 220 reviews on Google.

