11 best places to get vegan food in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews

Veganism and plant-based diets are growing in popularity every day.

Many restaurants and cafés now offer vegan alternatives to satisfy those who prefer to live a animal product free lifestyle.

Portsmouth has many great restaurants and cafés that now offer an exclusive vegan menu or who offer plant-based menu items.

We have put together a list of the best vegan restaurants and cafés in the city according to Google reviews.

Make sure to check out the entire gallery to see if you can spot your favourite vegan hotspot.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

1. Maya, Southsea Maya, on Jubilee Terrace, has a rating of 4.9 out of five from 119 reviews on Google. Photo: Google maps Photo Sales

2. Simply Wholesome, Southsea Simply Wholesome, on Marmion Road, has a rating of 4.9 out of five from 31 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Bangerz 'n' Brewz, Southsea Bangerz 'n' Brews, on Victoria Road South, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 325 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Smile Cafe, Southsea Smile Cafe, on Marmion Road, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 220 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales