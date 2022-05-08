The Hampshire Hog in Clanfield, Waterlooville has a spacious beer garden. Picture: Habibur Rahman

12 pubs with large beer gardens in and around Portsmouth

The sun is shining and what better way to make the most of the weather than with a trip to a beer garden?

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 10:52 am

After a cloudy start on Saturday the sun has come out in Portsmouth, with temperatures in the mid to high teens, so here’s a list of spacious pub beer gardens in the city and the surrounding areas.

1. The Osborne View

The Osborne View in Hill Head Road, Fareham has a large beer garden.

Photo: Steve Reid

2. The Chairmakers

The Chairmakers in Apless Lane, Denmead, has a good sized beer garden. Pictured: Angus Reid and his wife Sherry Reid at The Chairmakers on 3 February 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

3. The Churchillian

Drinkers at the Churchillian, Cosham, which has a nice outside area to have a drink on a warm day.

Photo: Mike Cooter

4. The Cricketers Inn

The Cricketers Inn in Curdridge has a good sized beer garden.

Photo: Dish Detective

