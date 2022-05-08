12 pubs with large beer gardens in and around Portsmouth

After a cloudy start on Saturday the sun has come out in Portsmouth, with temperatures in the mid to high teens, so here’s a list of spacious pub beer gardens in the city and the surrounding areas.
1. The Osborne View
The Osborne View in Hill Head Road, Fareham has a large beer garden.
Photo: Steve Reid
2. The Chairmakers
The Chairmakers in Apless Lane, Denmead, has a good sized beer garden. Pictured: Angus Reid and his wife Sherry Reid at The Chairmakers on 3 February 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Photo: Habibur Rahman
3. The Churchillian
Drinkers at the Churchillian, Cosham, which has a nice outside area to have a drink on a warm day.
Photo: Mike Cooter
4. The Cricketers Inn
The Cricketers Inn in Curdridge has a good sized beer garden.
Photo: Dish Detective