12 wonderful places in Yorkshire where you can take your mum for afternoon tea this Mother's Day

2. Just Grand Leeds

Tucked away in Leeds city centre Grand Arcade there’s Just Grand. As soon as you step through the door, you immediately feel like you’ve stepped back in time. With its period furniture, mismatched china and retro children’s corner, the family-run business has created a warm and cosy environment. It offers traditional, Prosecco, gentleman’s - move over scone and tea, hello pork pie and ale – and children’s versions of the British classic. The cakes and scones are all homemade on site, sometimes being baked right in front of your eyes in the open-plan kitchen.