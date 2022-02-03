Mangosteen, in Palmerston Road, launched on January 31 and was fully booked on opening night.

The menu is 95 per cent vegan including its drinks and has two vegetarian dishes.

Owner Nazmin Akthar and her team got the chance to serve Russell Brand when the comedian was performing at Portsmouth Guildhall.

Dishes on the menu aim to delicious for customers, while also promoting a sustainable plant based diet.

The restaurant’s social media following has reached over 1,000 people on Instagram, and over 750 likes on Facebook.

Here are some pictures which show the food, decor and entertainment from opening night at Mangosteen.

