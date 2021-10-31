Whether you’re after an ale or lager, the city has plenty of places to choose from.

But some locals are cheaper than others, so how can you know which pub to go to if you’re on a budget?

To find out, we gathered information from dozens of pubs to find out which one sells the cheapest pint.

From our research, here are the 13 pubs which sell the cheapest pints in Portsmouth.

If you fancy buying a round for £10 and still getting some change back, click through the whole gallery below.

If there are any pubs which we have missed, let us know.

The Festing, Festing Road, Southsea - 13 The Festing pub in Festing Road, Southsea, sells Greene King IPA for £2.65 a pint, according to the Greene King app. Photo: Picture: Google Street View

The Mars, Church Path North, Landport - 12 The Mars pub in Church Path North, Landport, sells Fosters lager for £2.60 a pint. Photo: Picture: Google Street View

The One Eyed Dog, Elm Grove, Southsea - 11 The One Eyed Dog sells one of the cheapest pints in Portsmouth. Everyday between 4pm and 7pm, they sell Carling for £2.50 a pint. Photo: Picture: Google Street View

The Leopold Tavern, Albert Road, Southsea - 10 The Leopold Tavern in Albert Road, Southsea, sells Worthington Creamflow bitter and Doombar ale for £2.40 a pint, according to the Craft Union app. Photo: Picture: Google Street View