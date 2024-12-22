15 of the best food spots in Portsmouth including Huis, Pie and Vinyl and The Briny, according to SquareMeal

By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 13:09 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2024, 17:56 GMT
Finding new food spots to try can be overwhelming because Portsmouth is home to so many wonderful places.

Square Meal has put together a list of some of the ‘best’ food spots in Portsmouth that are worth paying a visit. From Huis to Pie and Vinyl and Viet Quan, there is an endless list of trendy spots that dish up sublime food.

Here are 15 of the best spots in Portsmouth, according to SqaureMeal:

1. Portsmouth Food Spots

SquareMeal said that Pie and Vinyl 'is a quirky addition to the city, where you can fill up your belly and record collection all under one roof.'

2. Pie and Vinyl, Southsea

SquareMeal said that Pie and Vinyl 'is a quirky addition to the city, where you can fill up your belly and record collection all under one roof.' Photo: -

SquareMeal says that Viet Quan is a 'fantastic independent, family-run Vietnamese restaurant sits right on the edge of Ravelin Park. If you're on the hunt for good, wholesome Vietnamese home cooking, Viet Quan Cafe delivers with warm, friendly service to match.' Pictured is: Co-owner Vu Doan.Picture: Sarah Standing (151024-3487)

3. Viet Quan

SquareMeal says that Viet Quan is a 'fantastic independent, family-run Vietnamese restaurant sits right on the edge of Ravelin Park. If you're on the hunt for good, wholesome Vietnamese home cooking, Viet Quan Cafe delivers with warm, friendly service to match.' Pictured is: Co-owner Vu Doan.Picture: Sarah Standing (151024-3487) Photo: Sarah Standing

Sant-Yago on Clarendon Road, Southsea, is a cocktail bar and tapas restaurant. SquareMeal said: "Serving up impressive tapas in a romantic setting makes this one of Southsea’s date night hotspots."

4. Sant Yago

Sant-Yago on Clarendon Road, Southsea, is a cocktail bar and tapas restaurant. SquareMeal said: "Serving up impressive tapas in a romantic setting makes this one of Southsea’s date night hotspots." Photo: Dish Detective

