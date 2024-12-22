Here are 15 of the best spots in Portsmouth, according to SqaureMeal:
1. Portsmouth Food Spots
The city is home to some fabulous food spots and SquareMeal has created a list of some of the best. Photo: The News
2. Pie and Vinyl, Southsea
SquareMeal said that Pie and Vinyl 'is a quirky addition to the city, where you can fill up your belly and record collection all under one roof.' Photo: -
3. Viet Quan
SquareMeal says that Viet Quan is a 'fantastic independent, family-run Vietnamese restaurant sits right on the edge of Ravelin Park. If you're on the hunt for good, wholesome Vietnamese home cooking, Viet Quan Cafe delivers with warm, friendly service to match.' Pictured is: Co-owner Vu Doan.Picture: Sarah Standing (151024-3487) Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Sant Yago
Sant-Yago on Clarendon Road, Southsea, is a cocktail bar and tapas restaurant. SquareMeal said: "Serving up impressive tapas in a romantic setting makes this one of Southsea’s date night hotspots." Photo: Dish Detective
