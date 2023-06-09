News you can trust since 1877
16 cafes, restaurants and bars in the Portsmouth and Hampshire area which overlook the water

Hampshire boasts some beautiful waterfront viewpoints and there are a huge number of cafes and restaurants that overlook the water.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:30 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 00:43 BST

Portsmouth and Hampshire have spectacular scenic views of the beach and there is a long list of places to stop off for a bite to eat or a coffee that are situated on the waterfront.

From The Briny to The Salt Cafe to Eastney’s Coffee Cup, there are plenty of places to visit. Here are 16 cafes, bars, pubs and restaurants in Portsmouth and Hampshire that overlook the water:

Cafes on the water in Portsmouth and Hampshire

Southsea Beach Cafe on the seafront is loved by locals. Sat directly on the beach there is not a better way to end your walk than with a cup of coffee and slice of cake, or a full meal

Located in Eastney Esplanade, the Coffee Cup is a popular favourite amongst beach goers who fancy a cup of coffee with a beautiful view.

The Briny, which is a family run restaurant, serves high quality food including fish dishes and to make things even better customers can look out to a lovely picture of the sea.

