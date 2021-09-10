All of the venues needed improvement, according to inspectors.
The on-site inspections were carried out by local authorities in Portsmouth.
Inspectors will give businesses a hygiene rating out of five and some businesses in Portsmouth failed to impress, scoring zero or one stars.
Here is what each rating means:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
Using official data from the FSA, we can reveal which restaurants, cafes and takeaways received a low hygiene rating in the Portsmouth area.
All of these businesses have been inspected over the last two years and some may now have carried out the necessary measures since the inspection.
This story has been updated as Nino’s Cafe and Restaurant in Cosham was inspected on August 31 and is now rated 5.