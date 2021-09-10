All of the venues needed improvement, according to inspectors.

The on-site inspections were carried out by local authorities in Portsmouth.

Inspectors will give businesses a hygiene rating out of five and some businesses in Portsmouth failed to impress, scoring zero or one stars.

Here is what each rating means:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Using official data from the FSA, we can reveal which restaurants, cafes and takeaways received a low hygiene rating in the Portsmouth area.

All of these businesses have been inspected over the last two years and some may now have carried out the necessary measures since the inspection.

This story has been updated as Nino’s Cafe and Restaurant in Cosham was inspected on August 31 and is now rated 5.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Golden Chopsticks, Portsmouth - 0 Golden chopsticks, on London Road, was given a rating of 0 on July 14 this year. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. The China Garden, Portsmouth - 0 The China Garden, on Tangier Road, was given a rating of 0 on June 15 this year. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Mitch's Munch box, Portsmouth - 0 Mitch's Munch Box, on London Avenue, was given a rating of 0 on July 29 this year. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. New City Indian, Portsmouth - 0 New City Indian, on London Road, was given a rating of 0 on March 30 this year. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales