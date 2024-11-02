17 deliciously sublime Portsmouth restaurants dishing up tasty Christmas meals

By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Nov 2024, 12:57 BST
With Christmas just around the corner, many people will be looking forward to enjoying a delicious Christmas meal.

Food is a huge aspect of the Christmas season with many people looking ahead to what and where they will be eating throughout December. There are so many different food and drink places across the city that have cultivated fabulous menus perfect for Christmas.

These food venues have been chosen based on their impressive Google ratings and reviews from customers.

Here are 17 places in the city dishing up a sublime meal perfect for the festive season:

Captain's Table restaurant in Portsmouth has a Google rating of 4.6 - 'Great food, friendly service and good value for money. Amazed that is not busier. Best sunday roast in Portsmouth.' Address: 24-26 The Hard, Portsmouth PO1 3DT

Captain's Table restaurant in Portsmouth has a Google rating of 4.6 - 'Great food, friendly service and good value for money. Amazed that is not busier. Best sunday roast in Portsmouth.' Address: 24-26 The Hard, Portsmouth PO1 3DT Photo: Google

Marmion House in Southsea was another popular suggestion among our readers and it has a Google rating of 4.8. One person said it has “excellent food and service” and a great Sunday Roast.

Marmion House in Southsea was another popular suggestion among our readers and it has a Google rating of 4.8. One person said it has “excellent food and service” and a great Sunday Roast. Photo: Dish Detective

Carter and Co, in Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.4 - 'My friend and I had the Sunday roast. Every part was perfectly cooked. Excellent. I will be back.' Address: Carter & Co, 30 Great Southsea St, Southsea

Carter and Co, in Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.4 - 'My friend and I had the Sunday roast. Every part was perfectly cooked. Excellent. I will be back.' Address: Carter & Co, 30 Great Southsea St, Southsea Photo: -

