These food venues have been chosen based on their impressive Google ratings and reviews from customers.
Here are 17 places in the city dishing up a sublime meal perfect for the festive season:
1. Christmas Meal
The News has put together a list of places to visit over the festive period. Photo: Google
2. Captain's Table restaurant, The Hard
Captain's Table restaurant in Portsmouth has a Google rating of 4.6 - 'Great food, friendly service and good value for money. Amazed that is not busier. Best sunday roast in Portsmouth.' Address: 24-26 The Hard, Portsmouth PO1 3DT Photo: Google
3. Marmion House, Marmion Road
Marmion House in Southsea was another popular suggestion among our readers and it has a Google rating of 4.8. One person said it has “excellent food and service” and a great Sunday Roast. Photo: Dish Detective
4. Carter and Co, Southsea
Carter and Co, in Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.4 - 'My friend and I had the Sunday roast. Every part was perfectly cooked. Excellent. I will be back.' Address: Carter & Co, 30 Great Southsea St, Southsea Photo: -