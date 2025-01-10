The city has no doubt been home to some absolutely sensational venues so The News has decided to look back at some of most historic and iconic clubs in the city that are no longer operating.
SEE ALSO: 8 quirky things you'll only know if you went to the University in Portsmouth - Pictures
Here are 17 nightclubs that have shut over the years:
1. Lost clubs in Portsmouth
The News has reflected on all of the clubs that Portsmouth has lost over the years. Photo: The News
2. Pryzm, Portsmouth
Pryzm has been added to the list of lost clubs following its shocking closure announcement. The club with close with immediate effect. Photo: Google
3. Babylon
This club was in King Henry I from the mid-00s until it was replaced by Popworld in the 2010s. It was a 90s themed and was known for playing classic cheesy tunes from that decade. Photo: Google Maps
4. Flares
Flares was a fixture of the city's nightlife in the early 00s - and you could famously get a pint for £1.50! It was replaced first by Babylon and then eventually Popworld. Can you remember nights at Flares? Photo: Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.