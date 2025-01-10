From Joanna’s to Ritzy to Tiger Tiger, plenty of iconic venues have closed down over the years – with Pryzm being the most recent venue added to the list after closing last year.

The city has no doubt been home to some absolutely sensational venues so The News has decided to look back at some of most historic and iconic clubs in the city that are no longer operating.

Here are 17 nightclubs that have shut over the years:

Pryzm has been added to the list of lost clubs following its shocking closure announcement. The club with close with immediate effect.

This club was in King Henry I from the mid-00s until it was replaced by Popworld in the 2010s. It was a 90s themed and was known for playing classic cheesy tunes from that decade.

3 . Babylon This club was in King Henry I from the mid-00s until it was replaced by Popworld in the 2010s. It was a 90s themed and was known for playing classic cheesy tunes from that decade. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales