17 Portsmouth area food hygiene ratings released in January including Gosport, Fareham and Havant restaurants
Food hygiene ratings, released by the Food Standards Agency, can be a handy way to choose where to eat in Portsmouth – which has so many places to offer.
By Joe Buncle
Published 15th Jan 2024, 14:42 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 16:17 GMT
We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released so far in January, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.
Here are the results of 17 inspections by the Food Standards Agency:
