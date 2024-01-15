News you can trust since 1877
17 Portsmouth area food hyiene ratings released in January including Gosport, Fareham and Havant restaurants

Food hygiene ratings, released by the Food Standards Agency, can be a handy way to choose where to eat in Portsmouth – which has so many places to offer.
By Joe Buncle
Published 15th Jan 2024, 14:42 GMT

We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released so far in January, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.

Here are the results of 17 inspections by the Food Standards Agency:

The following food hygiene ratings were released in January by the Food Standards Agency.

Waterlooville Golf Club was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 28.

Cafe Havana, at 4, Waterlooville was also given a score of three on July 18.

Phoenix Bakery And Cafe, at 66 High Street, Gosport was handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on December 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

