You can get a pint at Greene King pubs, like The Star & Garter, for 6p on Monday. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 220621-19)

19 Greene King pubs selling 6p pints in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Fareham for the Queen's Jubilee

BEER drinks will be able to get a pint for just 6p in pubs across Portsmouth for one day only.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 30th May 2022, 11:34 am

Greene King is running a special event at pubs across the area on Monday.

Punters will be able to get a pint of Greene King IPA for just 6p – simply by using the special code ‘1952’.

It is part of the Queen’s Platinum jubilee celebrations.

However the offer is only available on Monday (May 30).

We have pulled together a list of all the pubs where you can get the 6p pint in our area.

See them in our gallery below!

For more information visit Greene King’s website here.

1. The Baffins

The Baffins in Tangier Road, Portsmouth is a Greene King pub. Picture: Allan Hutchings (104208-616)

2. Good Companion

Good Companion in Eastern Road Portsmouth is a Greene King pub. Picture by Google Maps

3. The Star & Garter

The Star & Garter in Copnor Road, Copnor, is a Greene King pub. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 220621-13)

4. The Festing

The Festing pub in Festing Road, Southsea, is a Greene King pub. Picture: Google Maps

