Students are back in Portsmouth as more than 2,000 braved the rain on Tuesday night for their first nights out at university.

The Astoria and Mr Miyagi’s proved a hit with the newcomers as they celebrated at the Tuesday night weekly event, Dirty Disco.

Here are some of the great pictures of party-goers from the student night.

Make sure to check out the entire gallery to see if you can spot yourself!

1. Party-goers enjoying the night Freshers partying at The Astoria. Photo: Matthew Clark Photo Sales

2. Strike a pose Freshers partying at The Astoria. Photo: Matthew Clark Photo Sales

3. A night out or a gym session? Freshers partying at The Astoria. Photo: Matthew Clark Photo Sales

4. Confetti canons were a highlight for students Freshers partying at The Astoria. Photo: Matthew Clark Photo Sales