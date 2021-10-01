Student party season is back in full swing in Portsmouth.

19 of the best pictures of University of Portsmouth students as they celebrate their first nights out at The Astoria

HERE are some more pictures as students take over Portsmouth for the new academic year.

By Charlotte Hawes
Friday, 1st October 2021, 12:38 pm

Students are back in Portsmouth as more than 2,000 braved the rain on Tuesday night for their first nights out at university.

The Astoria and Mr Miyagi’s proved a hit with the newcomers as they celebrated at the Tuesday night weekly event, Dirty Disco.

Undefined: readMore

Here are some of the great pictures of party-goers from the student night.

Make sure to check out the entire gallery to see if you can spot yourself!

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

1. Party-goers enjoying the night

Freshers partying at The Astoria.

Photo: Matthew Clark

Photo Sales

2. Strike a pose

Freshers partying at The Astoria.

Photo: Matthew Clark

Photo Sales

3. A night out or a gym session?

Freshers partying at The Astoria.

Photo: Matthew Clark

Photo Sales

4. Confetti canons were a highlight for students

Freshers partying at The Astoria.

Photo: Matthew Clark

Photo Sales
University of PortsmouthPortsmouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 5