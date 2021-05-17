From l to r - Katie and Liam Perkins, and Alice Hosker, drinking in the Monarch in 2020. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

24 pubs that are reopening in Portsmouth from May 17

Pubs across the city are throwing open their doors for the first time in 2021.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 17th May 2021, 9:59 am

The lockdown restrictions are being eased again today.

It will mean that hospitality such as pubs and restaurants will be able to reopen indoors.

This follows the easing in April which allowed pubs with beer gardens to serve customers outdoors.

We have pulled together a list of pubs in Portsmouth that will be reopening from next week.

1. The Sally Port Inn - May 17

The Sally Port Inn in Old Portsmouth will be reopening on May 17. Picture: Sarah Standing (190121-1323)

Photo: Sarah Standing

2. The John Jacques - May 17

The John Jacques - Fratton Road, Fratton - May 17

Photo: Google Maps

3. The Sir John Baker - May 17

The Sir John Baker - London Road, North End - May 17

Photo: JPIMedia

4. The First Post - May 17

The First Post - High Street, Cosham - May 17

Photo: Matt Scott-Joynt

