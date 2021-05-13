24 pubs that will be reopening in Portsmouth from May 17

The lockdown restrictions are set to be eased yet again on May 17.

It will mean that hospitality such as pubs and restaurants will be able to reopen indoors.

This follows the easing in April which allowed pubs with beer gardens to serve customers outdoors.

We have pulled together a list of pubs in Portsmouth that will be reopening from next week.

The Sally Port Inn - May 17 The Sally Port Inn in Old Portsmouth will be reopening on May 17.

The John Jacques - May 17 The John Jacques - Fratton Road, Fratton - May 17

The Sir John Baker - May 17 The Sir John Baker - London Road, North End - May 17

The First Post - May 17 The First Post - High Street, Cosham - May 17