It can be stressful trying to find places where you can also take your doggy companion when you go to lunch or a coffee – but the city and its surrounding area is full of cafes and bars that are more than happy to have your dog tag along.
Here are 25 places in Portsmouth and Hampshire that are dog friendly:
1. Dog friendly cafes
There are a number of places in Portsmouth where dogs can enjoy a trip out and owners can stop off for a coffee at a dog-friendly cafe. Photo: Google
2. Southsea Coffee
Southsea Coffee has been loved by so many due to the quality of their dishes and coffee, so much so that they have opened up another shop to make sure that everyone can have the opportunity to experience what all of the locals love. Photo: Google Street View
3. By the Beach, Southsea
By the Beach, Southsea, is a prime location in the area if you want a brilliant cafe tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city - and it's dog friendly. Photo: Google
4. Milton Perk Coffee House, Southsea
Milton Perk Coffee House, Southsea, is known for its inclusion of dogs and one person on Google reviews said: " A safe ( all inclusive) space. Dog friendly (treats for your dog available)." Photo: Google