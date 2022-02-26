The Admiral Drake in North End, Portsmouth has turned some of its car parking space into an outdoor area that seats 100 people. It reopened on April 12.

28 Portsmouth pubs with beer gardens you can visit when the sun is shining

The sun is shining a week after the city was battered by storms.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 11:31 am

And what better way to make the most of the glorious weather than by going for a pint in a beer garden.

If you are thinking of heading out to wet your whistle over the weekend, we have pulled together a list of some of the Portsmouth pubs that have beer gardens.

1. The Golden Eagle

The Golden Eagle pub in Delamere Road in Southsea has a beer garden.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

2. The Froddington Arms

The Froddington Arms is in Fratton Road, Fratton

Photo: Houston PR

3. The Duke of Devonshire

The Duke of Devonshire in Albert Road, Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100421-15)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

4. The Shepherd’s Crook

The Shepherd’s Crook in Goldsmith Avenue has a beer garden.

Photo: Malcolm Wells

