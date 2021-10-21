The ratings were introduced to give customers clear information about the hygiene standards of premises selling food.
Local authorities carry out the inspections.
Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5, with the latter being the highest a premises can be awarded.
Here is what each one means:
5 – hygiene standards are very good.
4 – hygiene standards are good.
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
2 – some improvement is necessary.
1 – major improvement is necessary.
0 – urgent improvement is required.
