Amigos in Eastney Road, Southsea, was inspected by the food standards agency on September 8, 2021 and was given a 5 rating.

Checking the food hygiene rating before ordering a takeaway is essential.

The ratings were introduced to give customers clear information about the hygiene standards of premises selling food.

Local authorities carry out the inspections.

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5, with the latter being the highest a premises can be awarded.

Here is what each one means:

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – some improvement is necessary.

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is required.

See all the takeaways in Portsmouth which have a 5 hygiene rating from 2020 to 2021 by clicking through the gallery.

1. Anglo Bangla, Tangier Road

Anglo Bangla in Tangier Road was inspected by the food standards agency on November 4, 2020 and was given a 5 rating.

2. Bento Box, Twyford Avenue

Bento Box in Twyford Avenue was inspected by the food standards agency on February 21, 2020 and was given a 5 rating.

3. Bhujon Indian Takeaway, Festing Road, Southsea

Bhujon Indian Takeaway in Festing Road, Southsea, was inspected by the food standards agency on June 23, 2021 and was given a 5 rating.

4. Bossmans Kitchen, Copner Road

Bossmans Kitchen in Copner Road was inspected by the food standards agency on September 21, 2021 and was given a 5 rating.

