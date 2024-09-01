38 favourite food places including King Street Tavern, Huis and The Briny, according to our readers

By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Sep 2024, 07:00 BST
If you are a foodie, look no further.

Portsmouth residents are blessed to have an incredible range of food and drink venues across the city. From immersive food experiences to dog and family friendly venues, there is something for everyone. As part of food and drink month, we asked our readers the best places to grab a bite to eat – and here is what they said.

Here are 38 food and drink places in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas that have been recommended by our readers:

Here are some of the best places ot grab a bite according to our readers.

1. Best Food in Portsmouth

Here are some of the best places ot grab a bite according to our readers. Photo: Portsmouth News

The Old Customs House pub in Gunwharf Quays is known for its brilliant food and it is the ideal location if you are heading to Gunwharf Quays to shop and eat.

2. The Old Customs House, Gunwharf Quays

The Old Customs House pub in Gunwharf Quays is known for its brilliant food and it is the ideal location if you are heading to Gunwharf Quays to shop and eat. Photo: Contributed

The Briny is known for its exquisite seafood options and it is a popular choice with locals.

3. The Briny

The Briny is known for its exquisite seafood options and it is a popular choice with locals. Photo: Mike Cooter

El Toro on Osborne Road is a Latin American-themed restaurant which has dishes influenced by Spanish flavours and cuisine.

4. El Toro, Southsea

El Toro on Osborne Road is a Latin American-themed restaurant which has dishes influenced by Spanish flavours and cuisine. Photo: Dish Detective

