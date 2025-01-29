5 exciting new food launches for 2025 - from spicy crisps to energy-boosting cereal

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 29th Jan 2025, 16:41 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 16:41 BST

We are so excited try all of these new foods 🍫

There are some exciting brand-new food products that are available now on the supermarket shelves.

The brand-new products have been launched by a variety of popular and well-loved brands including Kellogg’s, Swizzels, McCoys and more.

Check out our list of 8 exciting new food launches for 2025.

Sign up for our UK Today newsletter - delivered daily

Beloved cereal brand Kelloggs has launched a brand-new high-fibre breakfast cereal named Oaties. The oat-based crunchy cereal has added B vitamins and iron, created to provide morning energy for the whole family. The crunchy pillows of wholegrain oats will stay crunchy even when in milk.

1. Kellogg’s Oaties

Beloved cereal brand Kelloggs has launched a brand-new high-fibre breakfast cereal named Oaties. The oat-based crunchy cereal has added B vitamins and iron, created to provide morning energy for the whole family. The crunchy pillows of wholegrain oats will stay crunchy even when in milk. | Kelloggs

Photo Sales
Flavoursome crisp brand McCoy’s has launched a brand-new spicy flavour to its already existing range of crisps. McCoy’s Hot and Spicy will be packed with fiery and bold flavours. The 65g packets will be priced at £1.25.

2. McCoy’s Hot and Spicy

Flavoursome crisp brand McCoy’s has launched a brand-new spicy flavour to its already existing range of crisps. McCoy’s Hot and Spicy will be packed with fiery and bold flavours. The 65g packets will be priced at £1.25. | McCoy's

Photo Sales
Frozen food supermarket Iceland has launched its own Crunchy Coated Chicken Strips, which are available in two flavours inspired by iconic crisp brands. Although not confirmed by Iceland, the Salt and Pepper Shake Crunchy Chicken Strips seem to be inspired by Salt & Shake crisps, and the Chilli Hot Wave Crunchy Chicken Strips seem inspired by Doritos. Both are priced at £4 for 500g.

3. Iceland Crunchy Coated Chicken Strips

Frozen food supermarket Iceland has launched its own Crunchy Coated Chicken Strips, which are available in two flavours inspired by iconic crisp brands. Although not confirmed by Iceland, the Salt and Pepper Shake Crunchy Chicken Strips seem to be inspired by Salt & Shake crisps, and the Chilli Hot Wave Crunchy Chicken Strips seem inspired by Doritos. Both are priced at £4 for 500g. | Iceland

Photo Sales
In celebration of the most romantic day of the year - Valentine’s Day, beloved confectionary company Swizzels has launched a Love Hearts version of its popular Squashies sweets. The sweets are designed to look like the original Love Hearts sweets, but with a soft texture.

4. Swizzels Squashies Love Hearts

In celebration of the most romantic day of the year - Valentine’s Day, beloved confectionary company Swizzels has launched a Love Hearts version of its popular Squashies sweets. The sweets are designed to look like the original Love Hearts sweets, but with a soft texture. | Swizzels

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BoostFood
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice