The ratings were introduced to give customers clear information about the hygiene standards of premises selling food.

Inspections are carried out by local authorities.

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5, with the latter being the highest that a premises can be awarded.

Here is what each one means:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

See the ratings of 9 businesses visited by inspectors since May in Portsmouth in our gallery below.

Sushi2me in Cosham High Street was inspected by the Food Standards Agency on May 6, 2021 and was given a 4 rating.

Natty's in Victory Business Centre, Somers Road North was inspected by the Food Standards Agency on May 17, 2021 and was given a 5 rating.

The Bella Italia in Gunwharf Quays was inspected by the Food Standards Agency on May 21, 2021 and was given a 5 rating.

The Churchillian pub in Portsdown Hill Road was inspected by the Food Standards Agency on May 25, 2021 and was given a 5 rating.