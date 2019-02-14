Teacake
With the feeling of romance still in the air, how about a dish cooked with affection? I considered lamb and ox hearts but my wife said they’re not to everyone’s taste.
Here is an old fashioned recipe that takes a little time to prepare so make it for someone you love.
Serve this tea cake warm with frozen goat’s yoghurt to make a smashing dessert or with a mug of tea with the one you adore.
Ingredients
200g dried figs, chopped
100g soft prunes, chopped
225ml water
4 earl grey tea bags
Zest and juice of 1 orange
60ml olive oil
115g soft brown sugar
2 eggs
240g self raising gluten-free flour
Extra tablespoon brown sugar
Method
1. Put the chopped fruit into a saucepan with the water and bring to the boil.
2. Add the teabags and take off the heat. Allow the tea to steep until the water is cold.
3. Take out the teabags and put the fruit and liquid into a food processor.
4. Pulse this for 1 minute.
5. Add the orange juice, zest and brown sugar and pulse until smooth.
6. Add the olive oil, flour and eggs and pulse until incorporated.
7. Pour the mixture into a lined loaf tin and bake in a pre-heated oven 150C gas 3 for 50 to 60 minutes.
Check it is cooked by inserting a skewer which will come out clean. If not, cook for longer.
8. Cool and eat warm.