Teacake

With the feeling of romance still in the air, how about a dish cooked with affection? I considered lamb and ox hearts but my wife said they’re not to everyone’s taste.

Here is an old fashioned recipe that takes a little time to prepare so make it for someone you love.

Serve this tea cake warm with frozen goat’s yoghurt to make a smashing dessert or with a mug of tea with the one you adore.

Ingredients

200g dried figs, chopped

100g soft prunes, chopped

225ml water

4 earl grey tea bags

Zest and juice of 1 orange

60ml olive oil

115g soft brown sugar

2 eggs

240g self raising gluten-free flour

Extra tablespoon brown sugar

Method

1. Put the chopped fruit into a saucepan with the water and bring to the boil.

2. Add the teabags and take off the heat. Allow the tea to steep until the water is cold.

3. Take out the teabags and put the fruit and liquid into a food processor.

4. Pulse this for 1 minute.

5. Add the orange juice, zest and brown sugar and pulse until smooth.

6. Add the olive oil, flour and eggs and pulse until incorporated.

7. Pour the mixture into a lined loaf tin and bake in a pre-heated oven 150C gas 3 for 50 to 60 minutes.

Check it is cooked by inserting a skewer which will come out clean. If not, cook for longer.

8. Cool and eat warm.